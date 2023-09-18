Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.04

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.04 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 14799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.32.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.10.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 1.4375987 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

