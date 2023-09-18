Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Forian were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forian by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forian by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Forian Price Performance

FORA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.01. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.45.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Forian Profile



Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

