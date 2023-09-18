Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 205,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 113,004 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 135.0% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $21.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

