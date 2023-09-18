Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $160.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

