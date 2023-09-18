Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

DHR stock opened at $255.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

