Canton Hathaway LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,425 shares of company stock worth $113,839,347. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

