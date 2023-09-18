Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 141,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $477.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

