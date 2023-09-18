Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $77,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after buying an additional 1,052,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

PLUG opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.90. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

