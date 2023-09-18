Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,959 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

