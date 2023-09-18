Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,854 shares of company stock valued at $26,122,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BRZE opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

View Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.