Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $60,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 452,460 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

