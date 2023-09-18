Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,297 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.39% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000.

JPIE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

