Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 304,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,105. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

