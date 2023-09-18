Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $205,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,041. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.