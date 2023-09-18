Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $96.25. 757,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,413. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.