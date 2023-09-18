Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 139,149 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 375,957 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

