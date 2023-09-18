Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,964 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 719,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,985. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

