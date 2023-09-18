Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,194. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

