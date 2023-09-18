Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

KO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.73. 3,985,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,104,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

