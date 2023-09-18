Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $426.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,019. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

