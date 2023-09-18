Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $979,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

