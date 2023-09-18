Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,060,949. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.