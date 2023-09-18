Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. 628,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

