Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

