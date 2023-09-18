Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

