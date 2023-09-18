Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

