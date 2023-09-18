Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

