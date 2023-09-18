Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average is $519.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

