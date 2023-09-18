Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

