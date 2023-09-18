Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $282.38

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.38 and last traded at $281.87, with a volume of 50297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

