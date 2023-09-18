Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.19. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 174,437 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at $15,475,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.