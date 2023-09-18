Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $279.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

