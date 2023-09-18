CBL International Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 19th. CBL International had issued 3,325,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $13,300,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CBL International Stock Performance

BANL stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. CBL International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

