CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $12.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 836,825 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

