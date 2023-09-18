CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTGLY

CD Projekt Price Performance

About CD Projekt

Shares of OTGLY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

(Get Free Report)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.