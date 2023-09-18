CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
