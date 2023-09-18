Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 6%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 51,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 177,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.