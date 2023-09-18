Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.64.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.16. 315,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,396. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $455.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average of $369.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

