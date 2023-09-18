Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.54

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.54 and last traded at $136.64, with a volume of 165900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

