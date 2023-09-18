Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

