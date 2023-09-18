China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.6 days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Monday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About China Youzan
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Youzan
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.