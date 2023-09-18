China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.6 days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Monday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.