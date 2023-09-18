Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,912.50 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,952.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

