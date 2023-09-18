Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.1 %

CHT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,084. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

