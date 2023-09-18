Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

