CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$99.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.54.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$87.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$96.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

