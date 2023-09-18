Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.