Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,109 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

