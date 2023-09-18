Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

