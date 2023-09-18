Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($48.05) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

