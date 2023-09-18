Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $106.71 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

