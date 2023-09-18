CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.66. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,906,775 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

